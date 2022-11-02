Traveling vet tech helping pet owners with care in their own homes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pets — most people who have them, love them. Often, they love them like any other member of the family. But like every other family member, sometimes they need medical care, and that care can be daunting at times.

Some pets need multiple medications. Some pets need injections. Some pets refuse life-saving pills. Some pets are recovering from surgery. It can be a heavy weight to bear as a pet owner.

Patti Cioccio of Erie is helping to alleviate some of that weight. Cioccio has worked with animals for about 30 years. She first started when she was 16 years old working at local veterinarian hospitals as a kennel helper. She wanted to be a veterinarian.

“I have a want to help animals. I’ve always wanted to do whatever I can to make them feel better or to get them through an ailment,” Cioccio said. “I always had cats and dogs growing up, and it’s always been a dream of mine to help animals.”

She then attended college in Philadelphia and became a veterinarian technician. She worked as a veterinarian technician for about 25 years at Erie Animal Hospital.

In 2019, Cioccio broke out on her own. She had a novel idea — a way to bridge the gap between the patient and the veterinarian. It’s not so much that she could replace veterinarian care (she can’t), but she could help pet owners with the more daunting points of aftercare or the routine care in their own homes.

“It’s nice to take the medical care from the clinical setting and take it to the patient’s home where they stress a little bit less,” Cioccio said.

The veterinarian is still necessary — Cioccio can’t vaccinate and can’t (and won’t) euthanize pets. She can’t diagnose or prescribe treatments as a vet would either. In fact, she often refers patients to veterinarians if she notices that something is off about the pet. But for pets that need fluids, anesthesia, dental procedures, diabetes care or ongoing prescribed treatments for kidney failure, that’s where Cioccio’s experience and services come in handy.

“The veterinarian technicians are the backbone of the veterinarian’s practice,” Cioccio said. “We’re really hands on with patients, so it’s been really nice to be able to use this experience.”

In any given month, Cioccio has between 25 and 50 regular clients. She travels as far as Lake City, North East or Edinboro to provide care. She also has offered education courses at the animal shelter, the Co-Op and the YMCA. That’s clutch in Erie County where it’s be difficult to attract veterinarians, Cioccio said. She said sometimes pet owners have to delay care due to a lack of available appointments.

If those appointments are for routine care, that’s where Cioccio can help. (If a pet is having a medical emergency, it’s important to take the pet to a veterinarian ER.)

“I’m an adjunct in the veterinarian care circle — an extended part in a different way,” she explained. “I don’t work directly for any one veterinarian, but I am a support system.”

Her business is Professional Veterinary Technician Services of NWPA. All of her services are listed on the business website.

“I’m grateful that Erie has been receptive to this, and I still can’t believe I’m using these skills and doing this,” Cioccio said. “I didn’t think it would take off like this, and I’m happy with that.”