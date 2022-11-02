UK’s most hated taxes to rocket as Sunak unleashes fiscal blitz

Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are battling to plug a £50billion hole in the UK’s finances, and keep the lid on inflation.

The UK’s tax take is already at a 70-year high but that won’t stop the deadly duo.

We saw what Sunak is capable of, when he was Chancellor.

Back in March 2021, he froze income tax, capital gains tax and inheritance tax threshold for five years, dragging millions into higher tax brackets as inflation rises.

He also froze the threshold for paying the brutal 55 percent tax on pensions, and brought in the controversial 1.25 percent National Insurance increase.

Sunak said this was needed to fund his own Covid furlough blitz.

Now he’s lining up a second attack, using predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget as cover.

It’s for our own good, apparently.