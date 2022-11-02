Categories
Universal Studios Florida closing several kids attractions in 2023


Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster is one of several attractions being closed to make way for new family entertainment at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Studios Florida will close several attractions geared toward young children early next year.

Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse CoasterFievel’s PlaylandCurious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and Donkey’s Meet & Greet will close on Jan. 16 to make way for “exciting new family entertainment … that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters.” Their last day of operation will be Jan. 15, Universal Orlando Resort announced on social media. 

Details will be released in coming months.

DreamWorks aside, all of the retiring attractions have older cartoon themes. By contrast, Universal Studios Hollywood’s play area, Super Silly Fun Land, has a Minions theme.

