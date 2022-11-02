Universal Studios Florida closing several kids attractions in 2023

Universal Studios Florida will close several attractions geared toward young children early next year.

Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Fievel’s Playland, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and Donkey’s Meet & Greet will close on Jan. 16 to make way for “exciting new family entertainment … that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters.” Their last day of operation will be Jan. 15, Universal Orlando Resort announced on social media.

Details will be released in coming months.

DreamWorks aside, all of the retiring attractions have older cartoon themes. By contrast, Universal Studios Hollywood’s play area, Super Silly Fun Land, has a Minions theme.

Universal Orlando vs. Universal Studios Hollywood:The biggest differences

5 mistakes I made at Universal Orlando:How to save more time, money than me

All of the attractions that are closing are located in Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, but several of the area’s other offerings will remain open, namely E.T. Adventure, Animal Actors on Location!, the SpongeBob Squarepants store and meet and greet, and KidZone Pizza Company.

There are also kids play areas in Seuss Landing, Toon Lagoon and Jurassic Park at neighboring Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Merry Grinchmas:Universal Studios’ 2022 holiday celebrations