Wagner Group chief Prigozhin takes orders from Kremlin, oligarch says

The leader of Russia’s mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, takes his orders from Vladimir Putin, a former oligarch has claimed. Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who was once Russia’s richest man and spent a decade in prison after accusing Putin’s inner circle of corruption, make the allegation during an appearance at the Foreign Affairs Committee yesterday.

The mercenary organisation, known as the Wagner Group, is led by Prigozhin.

Prigozhin is known as “Putin’s chef” and is said to be a “significant and important tool for the Kremlin”.

The ex-hot dog salesman gained the nickname after his company won catering contracts from the Kremlin.

Prigozhin’s contracts even saw him provide school meals across Moscow.

