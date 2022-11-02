Categories
World

Wagner mercenary boss pulls rug from under Putin with snide comment


Yevgeny Prigozhin referred to Volodymyr Zelensky as a “strong and confident leader” adding that he shouldn’t be underestimated, marking one of the first times times a senior Kremlin figure has spoken positively about Ukraine’s president. 

“Although he is the president of a country that’s hostile to Russia right now, Zelensky is a strong, confident, pragmatic and nice guy,” The Wagner mercenary boss said in a statement.

While Mr Prigozhin has no formal role, he is considered a close ally of Vladimir Putin’s and often referred to as ‘Putin’s chef’, but in recent weeks has become more vocal over his criticism of Russia’s progress in Ukraine. 



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.