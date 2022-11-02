Wagner mercenary boss pulls rug from under Putin with snide comment

Yevgeny Prigozhin referred to Volodymyr Zelensky as a “strong and confident leader” adding that he shouldn’t be underestimated, marking one of the first times times a senior Kremlin figure has spoken positively about Ukraine’s president.

“Although he is the president of a country that’s hostile to Russia right now, Zelensky is a strong, confident, pragmatic and nice guy,” The Wagner mercenary boss said in a statement.

While Mr Prigozhin has no formal role, he is considered a close ally of Vladimir Putin’s and often referred to as ‘Putin’s chef’, but in recent weeks has become more vocal over his criticism of Russia’s progress in Ukraine.