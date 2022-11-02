Warzone Meta November 2022: Best Call of Duty Weapons List

The Warzone meta for November 2022 update is largely the same as last month, which means that there are many great guns to choose from across all categories. For those getting in the last bit of Warzone 1 action before diving into 2.0, this guide is here to point out the most powerful guns for the battle royale. These are the S-tier weapons to equip if you’re looking to get a bunch of kills. Here are the best CoD: Warzone weapons for November 2022.

Vargo 52

Line Rifle

Cooper Carbine

QBZ-83

AS44

Type 100

KAR98K

Type 11

XM4

3-Bren

MP-40

BAR

Type 99

PPSH-41

With Warzone 2.0 set to launch on November 16, much of the Warzone 1 meta for November is unchanged. Those looking to set some kill records may want to arm themselves with the weapons above for the best chance at outgunning the opposition.

Once Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16, there will be a whole new meta for players to get used to.

