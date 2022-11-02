What did we learn about the final FHSAA rankings of the regular season?

The final FHSAA rankings of the regular season are here. And let’s just say, these ones look much better than last week’s.

This is not the set that will determine who’s in, and who’s out of the playoffs. That will come on Sunday, when the FHSAA will announce the playoff brackets for each of the classifications.

Here are five takeaways from the final set of the regular season:

Lely’s on a heater, and is now in the postseason.

The Trojans, after starting 0-3, looked like they had zero business being in the postseason. Now, after rattling off five wins in their last six games, Lely would be the No. 8 seed in Class 3S-Region 4. A Thursday win over Golden Gate may have had a lot to do with that — the Titans are now ranked 246th and out of the playoff picture after being in just last week, in the Oct. 26 rankings. A win over Immokalee Friday night would cement their status in the postseason. What a difference a week makes.

The FHSAA got it right: First Baptist jumps ECS

At long last, the Lions have jumped the Sentinels, and are now in position to host a regional final rather than travel to Fort Myers for that game. ECS has the third worst strength of schedule rating in Southwest Florida at -3.05, while Cape Coral’s is -3.06 and Estero’s is -5.29. It was only a matter of time when First Baptist would jump ECS, and will look to hold that spot heading into Sunday, separated by just seven spots.

Immokalee desperately needs help.

Redwood will need a miracle to get into the postseason, as a heartbreaking loss positions them at 10th in Class 4S-Region 4, 53 spots behind Sarasota, which currently holds the No. 8 seed. It remains to be seen how much a win over Lely would improve their status, but it could stir up some drama heading into Sunday.

Bishop Verot jumps up 50-plus spots. Was that too much for their liking?

If you’re a Vikings fan, the dream scenario would be to be the No. 4 seed — or worst regional champion at this point in time. If that were the case, then the two favorites in FSU High and Cocoa would duke it out in a state semifinal, while Verot would travel to Bradford, a team the FHSAA has ranked inside the top 15 all season. MaxPreps has the Tornadoes at No. 40 in the state, behind both Cocoa and FSU. Should the season end today, Verot would be traveling to FSU, while Cocoa would travel to Bradford.

Could Gulf Coast be playing in a regional final?

That is certainly a possibility, as the Sharks are ranked second in Class 4S-Region 4 behind Venice, a clear-cut state title favorite. If Gulf Coast holds its ranking, which they should (they’re 43 spots ahead of Manatee, the third seed), they’d be hosting either Lakewood Ranch or Sarasota, with an outside shot that it could be Lehigh. That could arguably be the best first-round matchup in Southwest Florida.

FHSAA Rankings

Top 15

State ranking, school

43. Naples

56. Bishop Verot

61. First Baptist

68. ECS

75. Dunbar

77. Gulf Coast

79. North Fort Myers

121. Fort Myers

146. Barron Collier

163. Riverdale

166. Estero

188. Lehigh

194. Lely

200. Community School of Naples

246. Golden Gate

