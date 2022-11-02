Windham County Genealogy Interest Group to meet Nov. 5

BRATTLEBORO — The next Windham County Genealogy Interest Group meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Brooks Memorial Library, Community Room, 2nd floor. A hybrid meeting will also be available. Attendees in person are encouraged to wear masks.

The meeting will be titled “Your Brick-Wall Ancestor,” and guests should alert the WCGIG in advance about the person they are researching. Members should already have some information about their chosen person to try to find out more details about the person’s life or about their family relationships. Members should also choose people that can be shared with the rest of the group. The WCGIG would like to be able to send out research questions to the group before the meeting.

Those who would like help with ways to use their DNA test results should let the WCGIG know in advance.

The link below will be used to collect questions on the above topics. For those attending remotely, a link to join the Zoom session will be sent to you 24 hours before the event.

https://bit.ly/WCGIG-REGISTRATION

For more information contact windhamcountygig@gmail.com.