Women’s Tennis concludes play at ITA National Fall Championships – University of Texas Athletics

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — University of Texas Women’s Tennis graduate Marlee Zein and junior Malaika Rapolu both dropped their singles Round of 32 matches at the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) National Fall Championship on Wednesday at the Barnes Tennis Center. With the pair of losses, the two players conclude their competition at the tourney.

In Wednesday’s action, Oklahoma’s Julia Garcia Ruiz rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory against No. 59 Zein. No. 15 Abigail Forbes of North Carolina added a 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 74 Rapolu.

The Championships are the grand finale to the fall collegiate tennis season and feature 64 of the nation’s top collegiate singles players (32 men and 32 women) and 64 doubles teams (32 men’s teams and 32 women’s teams). As one of the longest ongoing National Championships on the ITA calendar, the ITA National Fall Championships have been a key aspect of the college tennis landscape beginning in 1978 on the men’s side of play and 1984 on the women’s side.

Texas Results at the ITA National Fall Championships (Nov. 2)

Singles Round of 32

No. 15 Abigail Forbes (UNC) def. No. 74 Malaika Rapolu (UT), 6-2, 6-1

Julia Garcia Ruiz (OU) def. No. 59 Marlee Zein (UT), 2-6, 6-4, 6-1