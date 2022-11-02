WTA chief on Halep: “I would never question her integrity”

WTA chief Steve Simon has spoken for the first time about former world No 1 Simona Halep, who is currently serving a provisional suspension for testing positive for a banned drug at the US Open.

Halep insists that she has never knowingly taken any banned drug, a statement backed up by her former coach Darren Cahill and new coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Simon said he believed Halep but also had faith that the anti-doping programme would ensure that the truth comes out in time.

“I believe her that she didn’t intentionally do something here,” Simon said.

“That being said, I do believe very strongly in our anti-doping program, and I think it’s a good one, and our players support it, too. And if you ask Simona, she supports it.

“I’m very confident that as we go through the process, the truth is going to come out, and we will deal with it accordingly. But I have a lot of sympathy for Simona, because I would never question her integrity.”