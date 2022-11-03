🌱 Veterans Day Celebration + Conversations On Race + New Memorial





The downtown market is back in Pioneer Park

An upcoming Veterans Day Patriotic Celebration

Bestselling author Kwame Christian will discuss his new book "How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race: Practical Tools for Necessary Change in the Workplace and Beyond" on Nov. 15 at noon in the Dunedin Public Library. His book helps readers gain the confidence to not only talk about race but actually make a difference when they do. Kwame's book advises people on how to make these crucial conversations easier and more productive. Those interested in attending the event should register online. (Dunedin Public Library) A Veterans Day Patriotic Celebration Honoring Our Men and Women in Uniform is scheduled for Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Edgewater Park. The event will kick off with an opening ceremony followed by food, drinks, and entertainment. Attendees will enjoy an appearance by an American Bald Eagle, special guest speakers, and musical performances. All are welcome to attend. (Dunedin Patch) Dunedin resident and founder of the Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial Foundation, Steve Udovich, is campaigning for the Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial of Florida that will be built at the Veterans Memorial Park in the city of Port St. Lucie. The project was initiated in April and is expected to be completed over the next year. "When dedicated," Udovich said, "hopefully December of 2023, this monument will be the only one of its kind in Florida." According to the foundation website, the front of the monument "will be adorned with metal plates, painted in the colors of each war's campaign ribbons, outlines of each country, service emblems, and appropriate wording. The back side will list 355 names of Floridians who were killed in each war." (TBN Weekly)

