Amazon Web Services’ Anna Green on SMBs and cloud migration – ETCIO SEA

In an exclusive interview, Anna Green, Head of SMB, Asia Pacific and Japan, Amazon Web Services (AWS), talks about the most important takeaways for SMBs to move to the cloud, their gravest challenges, insights from the AWS APJ Digital Skills Study, and top priorities for business leaders in SMBs to strengthen business growth.

Anna is an experienced technology business leader with a demonstrated history of helping institutional and enterprise customers transform to digital business models with a specific expertise in banking and finance. She is skilled in international business leadership, strategy and digital transformation, cross border and cross functional team management, risk management and financial, legal and regulatory compliance.

Here are some of the most interesting takeaways from the interview:

Why has technology shifted from being a good-to-have to a must-have post pandemic for SMBs in APJ?



Covid-19 obviously spread the adoption of technology, and according to McKinsey, companies have accelerated digitisation of their customer supply chain by 3 to 4 years which is by any standard very quick in terms of change. It has changed the pace of the game for all companies, large or small. I have a few interesting data points that might be of interest. According to IDC, a cloud survey of 2021 stated that 76 percent of organisations in the Asia Pacific region indicated that they are going to increase their cloud services in the next 12 months. Again, you can think about that as a forward intentional trend from the customers across the region. They’re all leaning into what they’ve seen happening during the pandemic, which is the need for them to change their business models to accommodate not just their customers but also their teams, because what we see with technology we’re being able to do is help businesses not just save money but also create automated processes for their teams so that they can move away from doing manual things, which allows them to focus on the important parts of the business. So we can really see an intentional move from businesses around the cloud. SMBs were some of the worst hit businesses during the pandemic because they had significant changes in consumer behaviour, complete disruption to day to day operations, they had to ensure teams were working even in lockdowns, and they had to be agile enough to respond to that. They also had to look at cost management in a much more intentional way. They had to, thus, look at using technology differently and be successful in what we see of the business world.

We had a really interesting example of the largest franchise chain in Australia by the name of Jim’s Group and they run the largest lawn mowing franchise in Southeast Asia. What they were able to do was think differently about their customer complaints process. One of the things that we know at Amazon is that the customer is always right, and businesses should know how to better serve them. Jim’s also took this approach and as a result of the work they did with us here at AWS, they automated their customer service proposition and were able to see a 99 percent reduction in customer complaints. In the modern world, the customer is arguably the most important part of everything you do. So to understand your customers’ problems and solve them quickly is just a game changer for businesses. It’s a great example of a company across Southeast Asia that’s using technology to manage its ongoing business and respond to customer requirements quickly.

There’s another example of Shakey’s Pizza, the most popular pizza brand in the Philippines. They were able to modernise their infrastructure. AWS helps our customers in that way, we’re the host for their technology services and helping them host it on the cloud is what we do. Shakey’s moved from on-premises to the AWS cloud and helped them to scale their business. Cloud can allow you to change the capacity at which you can serve your customers. They increased by 5 times in traffic and 10 times in transactions because they moved their IP staff to their cloud. Now they are able to manage much higher volumes of online orders, and their customer service quality was much higher, and most importantly they got us pizza quickly!

What are SMBs’ business and technology priorities and challenges today? How is Amazon Web Services working with SMBs to address these issues?



The first thing any business is worried about is cost, and more so SMBs. Cost management is the first thing that our SMBs talk to us about and particularly now that we’re seeing financial pressure. What we at AWS know is that you look at a cloud proposition model, it allows you to build flexibility into your IT cost structure and really helps you to keep costs low because of the pay-as-you-go model. We allow businesses the availability of a light switch – you can decide how much you can power, how many technology services you need, and get up when you go. What that means is you can change your cost model from capital expenditure to operating expenditure. We see customers on average reduce their operational costs by 31 percent, which is really meaningful for SMBs where margins are important.

The second thing they ask us about is growth, this is not just a CEOs’ concern but something that all executives want to know. We’ve seen that cloud can immediately help customers grow because it allows the businesses to pivot and be agile. That agility and ability to respond quickly to customer needs is that you’re able to help your customers grow. Also, we are a scalable and worldwide platform which means that if you’re on the cloud, you can not only build your market in one country but also easily expand worldwide.

Probably the last thing we’re hearing as a concern is risk management. With the increasing concerns of cybersecurity, we’re all looking at managing the supply chain more securely. As the move has moved to a digital space, cloud technology really allows you to manage that. We have a shared responsibility here at AWS, where our customers can choose their security, as we have kept it as paramount. Security and privacy are super important for our customers and cloud technology can allow you to leverage structural security we have in place here.

Talent attraction and retention is also a challenge that we’re seeing in SMBs, especially in the age of the great resignation, which is not going down anytime soon. Talent attrition, combined with skills gaps, is challenging for SMBs to penetrate the market. SMBs are not responding as quickly as enterprises to these challenges. AWS is very intentional about helping in that space.

I understand the new AWS APJ AlphaBeta Digital Skills Study (2022) elaborates some key digital skills trends. Since the digital skills gap is one of the main obstacles faced by SMBs, what are some digital skills trends you can share with us from the study?



We surveyed 1,420 SMB employers and 4,670 employees. It revealed that we see a widening gap between digital skills and talents among SMBs across Asia Pacific. There is some urgency to this conversation for sure. If you are an SMB, you should think about skilling up your team, not just in digital skills but even overall. What the report showed was that digital skills are far more required now, as 85 percent of SMB employers say that the demand for it has increased after the pandemic, corroborated by workers in SMBs, few are saying that 89 percent of them need more digital skills. Of the skills that SMBs are asking their employees to have, cloud skills are actually one of the most required skills. Three of the top ten digital skills required by employees in SMBs require the ability to use cloud-based tools. They require cybersecurity skills seeing an increase in cyber attacks, and then cloud migration skills. Training in SMBs is not on par with large organisations. Only 25 percent of SMBs provide training to their employees as compared to 37 percent in large enterprises. For workers in SMBs, only 63 percent of them are training at least once a year, despite 96 percent of them feeling that they need to do so. There’s a real challenge for SMBs there. These are businesses that are just starting out in their journeys, they don’t necessarily prioritise training. What we have observed in the market is the customers that are fast, and adopting and learning about digital technology, are going to be far more successful in their businesses.

What are the top takeaways for SMBs to move to the cloud?



We see so many SMBs throughout their journey – they can be traditional or just starting out building their businesses on the cloud. What we have observed is that there are few key takeaways for SMBs if they want to have a successful move to the cloud.

You need top down support, and you must have a leader that helps the business be more agile while moving to the cloud. We have seen so many digital leaders who are leading the adoption of digital technology, helping businesses transform, and being most successful in transitioning their businesses. Have measurable KPIs, you don’t just need a leader that is committed to digitisation, you need to also have measures to regulate success. You need to have KPIs measurable in the business so that everyone in the business understands that this is something the organisation is doing seriously to measure their success. Create a culture of innovation. Make sure that you are embedding skills to be able to successfully execute digital transformation. SMBs need to invest in skills and training, by building a culture of encouraging engagement and innovation in digital. Investing in upskilling is the best way to do that.

Anna, as a successful leader in tech, share your thoughts on the top priorities for tech leaders of SMBs to strengthen business value and growth this year.



What I would say is, it’s a journey. Every single business and their journey to become a technology-first business is specific to them. There are still plenty of businesses which are starting or are having false starts because something may not have worked the first time. Maybe there are businesses that are building but cannot expand their technology. There are lots of different ways to leverage technology to build your business, and it’s really important to think about where you are in that journey before you start adopting any kind of technology. What we need to do is identify SMBs and their specific needs, which are different from large enterprises. They need simple, fundamental, high-support solutions, because they don’t have an army of technical people. What I would say to SMB leaders out there is reflect on where you are in your own transformation journeys and cultures, reach out to partners when you need help, and make use of online resources for training and education on digital transformation, think about use cases that are applicable to your businesses and industries, research how other leaders have done it, because there’s so much going on out there. Just be positive and optimistic about the opportunity that your business is going to be able to drive moving to a digital technology context!