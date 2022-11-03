Andrew Bailey explains why BoE hiked interest rates to 3%





The Governor of the Bank of England has explained why interest rates have been hiked in a bid to avoid economic disaster. The Bank made its biggest interest rate increase in three decades today, boosting its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to three percent after consumer price inflation returned to a 40-year high in September.

Mr Bailey, speaking at a press conference after the announcement, said: “Quite simply, we’re increasing bank rate because inflation is too high. It’s the zBank’s job to bring it down. For a long time inflation has been low and stable, most people did not have to worry about inflation. But that has changed. It has changed with supply chain problems after the pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the shrinkage of the UK labour force. “Consumer price inflation now stands at over 10 percent. I know for many people it will feel worse because the prices of essentials like energy and groceries have risen by much more. People should not have to worry about inflation as they go about their daily business. That’s why we’ve been raising interest rates and did so again today. “Low and stable inflation is the bedrock of a stable economy, a predictable economy where people can go about their lives and plan for their futures with confidence. An economy where hard earned money keeps its value. If we do not act forcefully now, it will be worse later on.”

“We do understand the difficulties of the situation we’re in and the difficulties mortgage-holders face. “If we don’t take action to get inflation down, things will get worse.” The Bank of England Governor said there was no easy outcome to this, adding: “What we have announced today… should not lead to higher mortgage rates. I think there is a downside to mortgage rates in that sense.” The interest rate decision is the first since Liz Truss’ Government announced £45billion of unfunded tax cuts, which sparked turmoil on financial markets, pushed up mortgage costs and forced Ms Truss from office after just six weeks. Her successor, Rishi Sunak, has warned of spending cuts and tax increases as he seeks to undo the damage and show Britain is committed to paying its bills. DON’T MISS:

Matt Hancock ‘one of best paid stars’ on I’m a Celeb [REVEALED]

Meghan and Harry warned to ‘get story together’ ahead of book release [LATEST]

Charles to break tradition for Remembrance Day [REPORT]

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said in a statement issued after the hike: “Inflation is the enemy and is weighing heavily on families, pensioners and businesses across the country. That is why this government’s number one priority is to grip inflation, and today the Bank has taken action in line with their objective to return inflation to target. “Interest rates are rising across the world as countries manage rising prices largely driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. “The most important thing the British government can do right now is to restore stability, sort out our public finances, and get debt falling so that interest rate rises are kept as low as possible. “Sound money and a stable economy are the best ways to deliver lower mortgage rates, more jobs and long-term growth. However, there are no easy options and we will need to take difficult decisions on tax and spending to get there.”

Barbara Rismondo, Senior Vice President of Moody’s Investor Service, said in response to the rate rise: “Housing affordability is under severe stress in the UK, particularly for first-time buyers as the end of the help-to buy programme coincides with the highest hike in the Bank of England base rate since 1989.” David Goebel, Associate Director of Investment Strategy at UK wealth manager Evelyn Partners, said: “Markets had been pricing in continued rate hikes up to as much as 5.25 percent next year, but the Bank made clear in its statement today this was not a likely path, saying the peak in rates will be ‘lower than priced into financial markets’. It forecast that following the market path would result in a long recession – two years from Q3 2022 to Q3 2024 – and reducing inflation to near-zero, far below the Bank’s two percent target. “This implies that the peak for bank rate will be below percent. “For market-watchers and investors, a divergence between the rhetoric from the US Federal Reserve at their meeting yesterday and from the Bank’s today can be observed. “Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned markets not to underestimate the likely path of interest rates while the MPC effectively implied the opposite about UK rates. This has resulted in GBP weakness in the market today and could continue to have that effect in the short term. “GBP weakness benefits those companies in listed in the UK who derive a considerable proportion of their earnings overseas, like the oil companies, which also look set to continue to benefit from the prevailing environment of high prices.”

The pound fell after the Bank’s warnings over a prolonged recession. Sterling dropped two percent to 1.12 against the US dollar and was 0.7 percent lower at 1.15 euros. From its highest to lowest point, UK GDP is expected to drop 2.9 percent, the Bank said, compared with 6.3 percent during the financial crisis. Meanwhile, unemployment is expected to peak at around 6.5, percent rom 3.5 percent today, slightly lower than in 2008. There was better news in the Bank’s inflation projection. It had previously forecast inflation to peak at 13 percent in the third quarter of this year, but with the Government’s support on household energy bills the forecast was slashed to 10.9 percent.