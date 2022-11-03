Categories
Technology

Apple might soon finally announce its VR headset


We’re big fans of Apple’s gorgeous tech, but it’s been some time since Apple innovated with the launch of a completely new product. We’ve had plenty of rumours about things that it might be working on, from foldable phones to an Apple Car. But new rumours suggest that its next launch might be a VR/AR headset.

We’ve been hearing rumours about an Apple VR/AR device for what seems like an eternity. While Meta, Sony and Microsoft have all released VR or mixed-reality devices, Apple has yet to announce anything official. But a usually reliable tipster thinks that could change very soon (for the best prices on Apple’s current range, see our pick of the best Apple Black Friday deals).

Apple VR headset render

An Apple VR headset concept based on rumours (Image credit: Ian Zelbo/Future owns)

With Apple’s 2022 product lineup now apparently complete following the launch of the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra in September and the iPad 2022 and iPad Pro 2022 last month, Apple fans are now looking expectantly towards 2023. As well as the products above this year also saw the launch of a new iPad Air and new M2-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Airs. What we didn’t see was the rumoured VR/AR headset.





