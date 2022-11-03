Bank of England raises interest rates to 3%

However, today’s decision by the Bank of England was not a unanimous one with some members of the MPC disagreeing with the move. Overall, seven policymakers voted on increasing the base rate by 75 basis points to three percent.

One member of the committee, Swati Dhingra, voted for a half-point rise to 2.75 percent, while Silvana Tenreyro lobbied for an increase to 2.5 percent.

This would have been a significantly smaller interest rate rise from last month’s increase of 0.5 percent, which took the base rate to 2.25 percent.

As part of today’s rate rise, the Bank of England warned the UK was already in recession and will continue to be for a “prolonged period”. On top of this, unemployment in the country is expected to rise with forecasts suggesting the rate will reach 6.5 percent by late 2025.

In reaction to today’s announcement, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Interest rates are rising across the world as countries manage rising prices largely driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The most important thing the British government can do right now is to restore stability, sort out our public finances, and get debt falling so that interest rate rises are kept as low as possible.”