Bar Poker Open Florida World Championship Guarantees $40K Top Prize Nov. 10-15





The Bar Poker Open (BPO) is headed to Florida for the first-ever Bar Poker Open Florida World Championships taking place Nov. 10-15 at Palm Beach Kennel Club, and there are plenty of ways to join in on the festivities. The festival will culminate with the 2022 Florida World BPO Championship, which PokerNews will live report.

More than 500 Bar Poker players from across North America will participate in the 2022 Florida World Championship to compete for a guaranteed first-place prize of $40,000 and an expected prize pool of more than $150,000.

Aside from the World Championship, the five-day BPO festival will feature plenty of tournament and cash game action at the Palm Beach Kennel Club.

Only qualified players are allowed to participate in the Invitational Championship, but everyone else is more than welcome to participate in the open series across just five days with more than $400,000 in anticipated payouts.

Other than the World Championship, here are some highlights of the series:

Event 1 (Nov. 10-11) – $100,000 Guaranteed “Florida Special” – $250 Buy-in

Event 6 (Nov. 13) – Charity Series of Poker Celebrity Charity Poker Event – $150 Buy-In

Event 9 (Nov. 14) – $50,000 Guaranteed Deep-stack – $200 Buy-In

A Packed Schedule

The series will kick off with the $250 buy-in Florida Special event on Nov. 10, which will have four starting flights and guarantees a prize pool of $100,000. A $180 buy-in Friday Night Deep Stack event will take place the following day with a guaranteed $10,000 up for grabs.

Other events that will take place throughout the Florida series include a $160 Progressive Bounty event, a $150 Charity Series of Poker Celebrity Charity Poker Event and a $125 Pot-Limit Omaha event. There will also be a BPO Player Party on the evening of Nov. 13 for players to take a break from the tournament action.

Palm Beach Kennel Club

The Florida World BPO Championship will kick off on Nov. 12 and will feature two starting flights. Day 2 of the tournament will play down to a winner on Nov. 14, with the winner being guaranteed a payday of at least $40,000.

The final table of the BPO Championship event will be live-streamed, as will a select number of other final tables throughout the series.

Previous BPO Winners

Back in June, the 2022 Bar Poker Open Championship took place at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas and drew a massive 1,240 entries and generated $229,400 in prize money. The bulk of that, $37,115, went to California’s Tommy Nefcy, who defeated heads-up opponent Kourtney Sims to earn the BPO title.

Tommy Nefcy

2022 Bar Poker Open Championship Final Table Results

Place Player Country Prize 1 Tommy Nefcy United States $37,115 2 Kourtney Sims United States $25,385 3 John Kelly United States $16,665 4 Carlin Soto United States $11,460 5 Adam Iaccarino United States $8,800 6 Ruben Vancelette United States $7,335 7 Michael Schnitzer United States $6,120 8 Martin Bender United States $4,915

Read about Tommy Nefcy’s Bar Poker Open Championship victory!

At the 2021 Bar Poker Open National Championship, Chris Farkas defeated heads-up opponent Wilbur Terry to win the trophy and top prize of $70,047 in an event that drew 2,386 runners and generated $458,200 in prize money.

Chris Farkas

Qualify for BPO Events

If you did not qualify for the Florida World Championship Event, you can start qualifying today for the next Bar Poker Open Championship event planned for Las Vegas in the summer of 2023.

Qualify in just two steps once you find a local game at BarPokerOpen.com:

Step 1: Finish top three at any local bar to win a token

Step 2: Redeem token in a Step 2 Qualifier held every Sunday

Top finishers win Championship seats

First place wins a full Las Vegas travel package

Bar Poker Open awards nearly $1.5 Million in seats, travel packages and championship cash payouts every year accessible from any “BPO” local bar or online.

To start qualifying for the next Bar Poker Open in the Summer of 2023, head to BarPokerOpen.com. For the full schedule of tournaments at Palm Beach Kennel Club, check out the event website at Florida.BarPokerOpen.com.

The full schedule for the first-ever Bar Poker Open Florida World Championships is available in the table below.

2022 Bar Poker Open Florida World Championships Schedule

Palm Beach Kennel Club