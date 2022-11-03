Bears Travel To Stanford For Annual Triple Distance Meet – California Golden Bears Athletics

BERKELEY – The nation’s top-ranked team returns to the water on Friday when No. 1 Cal men’s swimming & diving travel to the Avery Aquatics Center where they will take on rival Stanford in the annual Triple Distance Meet.



The Triple Distance Meet provides both squads with a unique early-season training opportunity. The Triple Distance Meet requires the Golden Bears and the Cardinal to swim three distances of one stroke, with individuals racing at 50, 100, and 200 yards in each event. Distance freestylers will race the 200, 500 and 1,000 while individual medley specialists swim the 100, 200, and 400 IM. Both teams will also compete in a pair of relay events.



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Cal at Stanford | 2:00 p.m. PT | Avery Aquatics Center | Stanford, Calif.

Live Stream: Stanford Livestream 1



LAST TIME IN THE POOL

The Bears hosted Pacific for their second dual of the season and once again came away with a lopsided victory. Cal defeated Pacific 179.5-88.5 with the Bears winning all 14 events. Destin Lasco won the 200 free and the 200 breaststroke, while Gabriel Jett won the 100 back and the 400 individual medley. Cal is 2-0 in dual meets this season.



IN THE RANKINGS

The Golden Bears are ranked first nationally in the 2022-23 CSCAA preseason poll, which was released on Oct. 17. The Bears’ 444 points is 11 ahead of No. 2 Texas. The top-five is Cal, Texas, Florida (412), NC State (392), and Arizona State (379).



STAY POSTED

For complete coverage of Cal men’s swimming and diving, please follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMenSwim), Instagram (@CalMenSwim) and Facebook (Facebook.com/CalMensSwimmingandDiving).

