Braunwyn Windham gushes about finally being in a relationship with someone ‘mentally stable’

Former Real Housewives Of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham celebrated having what she thought was her healthiest relationship yet in a new interview.

The 44-year-old former reality star raved to Page Six about finally finding a partner who was ‘mentally stable’ after starting a relationship with her girlfriend Jennifer Spinner, 38, whom she went Instagram official with back in late August.

Her new romance comes just weeks after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Sean Burke, whom she had initially tried to stay married to even after coming out as gay.

‘I think this is my first relationship with someone that’s mentally stable,’ Braunwyn shared.

‘I’ve never had that before,’ she added. ‘And a part of me thought, “Is that going to be boring?”‘

The truth seems to be far from that though, and the former Housewife seemed happier than ever.

‘It’s actually really nice to be with someone that has their life together [and] is mentally stable. We don’t really fight, we just talk things out,’ she said. ‘Wow, it’s a game-changer.’

Braunwyn, who ended her relationship with model Victoria Brito in June after nine months together, revealed that she initially planned to spend some time single to decompress after the breakup.

‘When I broke up with my ex-girlfriend, I guess I was doing this emo Taylor Swift moment thing [on my Story],’ she said, before Jennifer DMed her.

‘And she’s like, “Oh, my God, girl, you’re 44. Knock it off.” She was like, “Pull yourself together,”” she recalled, laughing.

‘And she was so funny. We have the same kind of sarcastic sense of humor. And then within like five minutes, I’m like, “OK, here’s my number.” We started talking. We got along so well.’

It was an unlikely connection for the two, as Braunwyn said Jennifer admitted that she ‘couldn’t stand’ her TV persona when she was on RHOC.

‘She was like, “Oh, my God, that one’s the worst.” She had gone to BravoCon three years ago and wouldn’t go to the side of the room I was taking photos,’ Braunwyn continued. ‘Like, she legit couldn’t stand me.’

It wasn’t until Braunwyn came out as gay and left the series that Jennifer came around to her, and she started following the reality star because of a connection to her then-girlfriend Victoria.

Braunwyn recounted how her now-girlfriend confessed that her real-life persona was ‘nothing like how you were on the show.’

Since coupling up, Jennifer has turned out to be exactly who Braunwyn needed at this point in her sobriety journey.

After 100 alcohol-free days, she noted that she was ‘really, really lucky’ because her new girlfriend, whose sister is also sober, supported her desire to stay clean.

‘Jen has a family that is also part of the recovery community. She understands that being an alcoholic in recovery isn’t just not drinking. She knows the backstory from her own family,’ she explained.

‘And I love that. I love being with her family because they don’t drink. They understand recovery. It’s so beautiful.’

The couple seem to be settling in for the long haul, and Jennifer — who currently lives in both New York and Germany — has been looking into a place in Orange County to keep her close to Braunwyn.

As her latest romance heats up, the reality star is looking to finally end her marriage to Sean Burke.

Despite coming out as a lesbian, Braunwyn initially tried to stay married to Sean, but they called it quits after less than two years when she filed for divorce last month, citing irreconcilable differences.

‘I know that I made the right choice. This has been a long time coming,’ she said.

‘Obviously, I’m gay, I’m in a relationship with a woman. But … I had this idea of a modern family, and I really did think we were going to be able to pull it off,’ she mused. ‘I really did, like, with my whole heart.

‘It takes two people, and it takes a lot of honesty, it takes communication, and it just wasn’t what I thought it was,’ she added.

Notably, Braunwyn didn’t delve into what made her finally decided to have a clean split.

Although another marriage doesn’t seem to be in the cards for her, Braunwyn wasn’t willing to say never, especially considering how well things were going with Jennifer.

‘I could change my mind in a heartbeat because, at the end of the day, I am a hopeless romantic. And there would be something nice [about] walking down an aisle and see [her] waiting for me,’ she fantasized. ‘That would be pretty beautiful.’

The lovestruck former Housewife added, ‘I love her. I love her so much. I just, I love her.’

Following her divorce filing, Braunwyn is seeking spousal support and physical custody of her and Sean’s seven children: Bella, 21; Rowan, 19; Jacob, 16; twins Curran and Caden, nine; Koa, seven; and Hazel, four.

Sean previously said that he was ‘excited about getting my own place’ and ‘figuring out the rest of our lives’ in an Instagram video filmed with his then-wife.