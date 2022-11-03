Call of Duty Fans Amazed as Modder Adds Fallout 4 Guns to Modern Warfare 2

A brilliant modder in the community has done something no one had imagined. They have successfully added Fallout 4 guns to the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 game. They have managed to do this task in such detail, ensuring that the game guns are the same in every minute detail.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a 2022 first-person shooter game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. It is a sequel to the 2019 reboot and serves as the nineteenth installment in the overall Call of Duty series. It recently released PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

On the other hand, Fallout 4 is a game released quite a while ago in 2015. But still, the game is adored by the community and it is deemed the best fallout game ever made. However, no one had ever thought of combining these two games, even after all their similarities.

Until a modder took the job in their hands and did the crazy. They managed to Mod the classic Fallout 4 guns into the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. They posted a video on YouTube showcasing the guns on MW 2 maps.

What weapons did the modder add to the game?

Current weapons available to download are the M4 assault rifle and Signal 50 sniper rifle, with plans to add more down the line. The modder showcased the M4 assault rifle on their YouTube video.

Their channel’s name is Warfighter, and the video is cleverly named “mw2022 M4 2.0 teaser.” Mixing both the game’s names Modern Warfare and Fallout 4. In the video description, they have updated all the additions they have added:

New sounds

Updated Textures

New Cubemap for better PBR replication

15 new sights

10 new laser sights

13 new muzzles

20 new grips

Bethesda games are known for their openness in terms of modding. And with the release of the official modding kit known as the Creation kit, the modding capabilities of the community will only improve in the coming future.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 reception so far

CoD MW 2 was released on October 28, 2022. Ever since its release, the game has received mixed reviews from fans and critics. Though the game is being praised for its visual and graphics performance, the lack of fresh content in the gameplay and campaigns has made the fans a little disappointed.

At the time of writing this article, the game has a rating of 3/5 on Eurogamer, 8/10 on IGN, and 82% on Metacritic.

What do you think about the latest mod? Let us know in the comments below!