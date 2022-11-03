Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Hints at Aliens/Zombies Mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might be bringing back a fan-favorite game mode in the near future, according to a leak. Call Of Duty games has had some sort of co-op mode for a long time, ever since Call Of Duty: World at War introduced Nazi Zombies. Since Treyarch’s new mode, the popularity of a fun co-op mode in Call of Duty went through the roof. And with Modern Warfare 2 being as successful as it is, a co-op mode coming to the game would definitely be a big deal.

Since World at War, all Call of Duty games has had some sort of co-op mode along with the campaign and, of course, the multiplayer. Infinity Ward also had a co-op mode but didn’t make it as supernatural in its games and decided to introduce Spec Ops. But that soon changed with the Call Of Duty: Ghosts Extinction mode, which was Sci-fi inspired with all sorts of weird aliens. Could Modern Warfare 2 see a similar supernatural co-op mode?

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Co-Op Zombie Mode

The Extinction mode was not as popular as zombies, so Infinite Warfare also got a zombie mode as well. Coming to the most recent entry in the long-running franchise, Modern Warfare 2 players on Reddit have discovered a bug that allows them to view all the nameplates in the game. Some of these nameplates include 15 alien-related ones, hinting at a new Zombies co-op mode coming to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

This new mode becoming a reality is purely speculative at this point, but rumors suggest that Modern Warfare 2 will get two years of support instead of just one. This will be done by adding campaign DLC and remastered maps from the past, but a new co-op mode coming to Modern Warfare 2 would definitely be a big deal for fans. Hopefully, it will be confirmed soon whether such a mode is coming to the game or not, but it is good that the franchise has slowed down a bit instead of a hurried yearly release.