Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Finds A Way To Farm Weapon XP

A new Call of Duty game means that everyone hopping into the multiplayer mode starts at square one, slowly earning experience points as they climb the ranks and unlock new gear. For some players, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s XP grind isn’t quick enough, and they’ve taken it upon themselves to speed up the process.
As discovered by a user on Reddit, the process is simple. All you need is a suppression mine and enough courage to face an enemy tank with an open top, and once you’ve located that vehicle, you can jump onto it and place your mine behind the turret. Find a safe place to hide, and watch the XP flow in as players inside of the tank are constantly hit by the mine. Repeat as necessary and you’ll soon work your way up multiple ranks in multiplayer.