Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Camo Progression Should Be The New Norm

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fans have been voicing their opinions of the game and its different modes as they become more familiar with their intricacies following its October 28 release. The multiplayer of any Call of Duty title is one of the most important factors, and there are many bold changes that have come with the recent title.





It has to be said that the revamped weapon camouflage progression in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most stand-out changes to the CoD formula, being well-received across the board. With how well these changes promote tangible rewards and a more exciting multiplayer grind, a fair case can be made for the MW2 camo framework to be the norm in Activision’s massive shooter franchise going forward.

Call of Duty’s History With Weapon Camouflage

The concept of challenges tied to unlockable camo for weapons did not arrive to the series until the release of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007. Offering a level of in-game progression, these challenges related to getting a certain amount of headshot kills or hip-fire kills with a weapon, bestowing the player with an array of attractive in-game weapon skins that could then be used for a specific weapon.

This early formula was built upon over the years, with Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 offering more compensative Mastery Camo Challenges. While CoD 4 did have a Gold camo available for unlocking all other camo skins across specific weapons, Black Ops 2 introduced Diamond camouflage for getting Gold on all weapons of the same classification – for example assault rifles or submachine guns.

Mastery camos would go on to be a major factor of the CoD grind, with Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare upping the stakes by providing a royalty camo for players who unlocked Gold for every weapon in the game. With the majority of subsequent Call of Duty releases maintaining this general formula, there was a level of tedium beginning to grip the annual grind, something that the recent Modern Warfare 2 was clearly aware of. By introducing a variety of changes, the camo system of MW2 honors the core framework and history of CoD camos, while giving it a fresh twist that should be carried forward.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Camo Progression

Despite the infancy of the title, many players are already deeply familiar with the new camo progression system in Modern Warfare 2. The biggest change is there are four separate mastery camos: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion. The four mastery camos of Modern Warfare 2 are more varied than the majority of other franchise installments. With Platinum being interchangeable with the aforementioned Diamond requirements of past Call of Dutys, Gold and Platinum both act similarly, with players unlocking Polyatomic for achieving Platinum on every base weapon in the game.

Each gun will then possess its own unique Polyatomic Camo Challenge, offering a seriously difficult feat to further a player’s weapon mastery in specific weapon categories. Once a player has completed 51 Polyatomic Challenges, they finally unlock Orion, the most prestigious camouflage in Modern Warfare 2. While Orion is unlocked whenever a weapon’s Polyatomic camo is unlocked, it provides more content by making Weapon Camo Mastery Challenges finally available to the player.

These Mastery Challenges can provide tangible in-game rewards such as emblems, calling cards, and even weapon charms. The scale and depth of these rewards, as well as the overall camo unlock process, is more comprehensive and rewarding for players compared to older releases.

How Modern Warfare 2’s Camo Progression Could Carry Into Future Call of Duty Titles

While fans are clearly enjoying the more rewarding camo progression of MW2, the amount of content it includes is likely influenced by Modern Warfare 2’s unprecedented two-year life cycle. With this game breaking the longstanding franchise norm of annual releases, a lengthier base of multiplayer content is needed.

This may not carry forward into subsequent Call of Duty releases that return to a one-year life cycle. While MW2’s camo progression could need to be scaled down in future releases, the greater level of physical in-game rewards directly tied to camo progression is an element that deserves to be carried forward. Making camo progression more engaging and steeped in a sense of acknowledgment is imperative for keeping Call of Duty multiplayer fresh.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

