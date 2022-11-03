Camilla wears Queen Mother’s ‘favoured’ crystal rock brooch from 1927

She said: “As Camilla, the Queen Consort has been adjusting to her new role during an emotionally heavy time for the Royal Family, she has been paying fitting tributes to the Queen through jewellery steeped in history, just as the late Queen Elizabeth II had done.

“She is following in the footsteps of the late Queen, taking pointers from the iconic late monarch’s distinctive style.

“On September 9, during her first royal walkabout in London as Queen alongside King Charles to view the floral tributes to the Queen outside Buckingham Palace, Camilla wore a diamond knot brooch.

“It was both, historic, as it was among her first pieces of jewellery as Queen, and poignant, as knots symbolise eternal love and unbreakable bonds.