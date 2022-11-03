Claim PIP for skin problems and DWP could give you up to £156 per week

How to make a PIP claim:

Paul advised people to make sure they have contact details, date of birth, National Insurance number, bank or building society account number and sort code, your doctor or health worker’s name, address and telephone number, and dates and addresses for any time you’ve spent abroad, in a care home or hospital.

He added: “The DWP will send you a form focusing on how your condition affects you.

“Make sure you’re putting in as much detail as you can so that they have a crystal clear picture of your physical or mental health needs”.