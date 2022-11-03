Commonpoint Queens Tennis and Athletic Center officially opens in Alley Pond Park – QNS.com

Members of Commonpoint Queens were joined by elected officials and tennis and pickleball players from the community to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Commonpoint Queens Tennis and Athletic Center Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Alley Pond Park. This celebration marked the opening of the center.

Among the elected officials in attendance for this ceremony were Congresswoman Grace Meng, Assemblywomanr Nily Rozic, Councilwoman Linda Lee and state Senator Toby Ann Stavisky. Located at 79-20 Winchester Blvd., the public indoor and outdoor facility features 76,000 square feet of indoor space, including 10 pickleball courts, seven championship tennis courts and a turf field. Additionally, the facility contains a snack bar, locker rooms, showers and a pro shop.

“We are so excited to welcome Commonpoint Queens as the new concession holder of the tennis center at Alley Pond Park,” Lee said. “Whether it be tennis, pickleball or flag football, Commonpoint will hold programs that keep our kids and community active year-round!”

Several services and programs will be offered at this facility. These include private tennis lessons, tennis programs for children and adults, pickleball, turf field space and on site racquet stringing.

“We are thrilled to partner with the NYC Parks Department to have the opportunity to reach more of our neighbors with health and wellness initiatives and continue to provide enriching and vital services to even more community members,” Commonpoint Queens CEO Danielle Ellman said. “We all need opportunities, programs and safe places to get out and have fun and we look forward to being able to provide just that for so many people of all ages and abilities moving forward!”

Commonpoint Queens also offers a variety of human services, including youth education, high school and college success, older adults, workforce and mental health services. The organization also operates health and wellness programs, including a gym and indoor pool at their Forest Hills location and the Bay Terrace Pool and Athletic Center in Bayside. This new facility offers a bubble with turf fields and tennis courts from fall through spring.

“We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with Commonpoint Queens as our new tennis and sports concessionaire at Alley Pond Park,” NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said. “Commonpoint Queens has a tremendous record of providing vital public services across the borough and we welcome their arrival at Alley Pond Park. Long a popular recreational destination for Queens residents, the concession at Alley Pond Park will now include a wide variety of sports and fitness activities to complement the tennis courts, making the facility a true year-round amenity.”

Commonpoint Queens is a social services organization that aims to meet the diverse and evolving needs in the borough of Queens. It acts as a place where people of all ages and backgrounds come together to find support, access opportunities and build connections to the community throughout their lives.