Dallas Stars enter a whole new environment taking on the Arizona Coyotes

The Dallas Stars will be playing the Arizona Coyotes late Thursday night in a brand new environment that the Stars have yet to encounter. They will be playing on Arizona State university’s hockey rink at Mullett Arena. This will be a test for the Stars since most of them haven’t played a professional NHL game on a college campus ice rink. Hopefully, Wyatt Johnston didn’t go to a Greek party Wednesday night. Here are the three keys to the game against the Coyotes.

Dallas Stars vs Arizona Coyotes Preview: 3. Pavelski and Sons need to kick the game off

Usually, the Stars do really well when Pavelski and Sons get the first goal of the game. Just like in the game against the Kings, Roope Hintz scored the first goal and the Stars wound up winning the game against the Kings 5-2. The Stars are going to need their offense with Oettinger back in Texas rehabbing down in Frisco. I want to hear some boos from their fans when the Stars have a huge lead.

Dallas Stars vs Arizona Coyotes Preview: 2. Wedgewood “Cooper Rushing” it

The Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Stars are in the same boat. The reason that they are is due to their star players getting hurt early on in the season. When Dak went down in Week 1, Cooper Rush stepped in. Scott Wedgewood is doing the exact same thing trying to keep the Stars in first place in the Central Division one game at a time. Scott Wedgewood and the Dallas Stars have to “Cooper Rush” this thing until Jake Oettinger is back to full health.

Dallas Stars vs Arizona Coyotes Preview: 1. Contain Shayne Gostisbehere And Lawson Crouse

Right now Shayne Gostisbehere and Lawson Crouse are the Coyote’s top goal scorers this season. When either of these guys score, it gets their team going on offense. The Stars have to help Wedgewood by shutting both of these players down. If the Stars can shut down both of these players, I like our odds against the Coyotes.

