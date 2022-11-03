David Tennant Has The #1 Show On Netflix

David Tennant’s thriller series Inside Man is the #1 series on Netflix.

By Matthew Creith

|

Scottish actor David Tennant became famous for playing the tenth iteration of the Doctor in the long-running BBC science fiction television series, Doctor Who. He currently stars as part of the ensemble cast of the Netflix thriller Inside Man, which was recently released on the subscription streaming platform to positive word of mouth reviews from audiences. After debuting in the United States on Halloween, FlixPatrol reports that Inside Man has climbed the streaming charts to become the top watched series on Netflix.

Not to be confused with the 2006 Spike Lee film of the same name, Netflix’s Inside Man stars David Tennant as Harry Watling, a British vicar who finds himself embroiled in controversy between an American prisoner on death row and a woman imprisoned in a cellar underneath his home. The four-episode limited series co-stars Academy Award-nominated actor Stanley Tucci, Dolly Wells, Lydia West, Dylan Baker, and Lyndsey Marshal. Developed for television by Steven Moffat who has worked on hit British television shows like Doctor Who, Jekyll, Sherlock, and Dracula.

David Tennant in Inside Man

For David Tennant working on a Steven Moffat series is old news at this point, as the two collaborated on Doctor Who when Tennant starred on the series from 2005 to 2010. Tennant returned to the show to portray the 14th Doctor. Tennant’s appearance bridges the transition between the retiring Jodie Whittaker and newcomer Ncuti Gatwa.

Gatwa will begin his tenure as the 15th incarnation of the Doctor on the BBC series next year. Since starring on Doctor Who, Tennant has gone on to an international career in television and film, which has included appearances in the Harry Potter franchise, Broadchurch, the Netflix superhero show Jessica Jones, and voice acting work in the How to Train Your Dragon set of films.

While Inside Man has become quite a success for Netflix and its stellar cast that includes David Tennant and Stanley Tucci, critics and audiences have not exactly welcomed the series with open arms just yet. With only a few days of streaming available to American audiences, and a run on BBC One in the UK, Inside Man is currently ranked by Rotten Tomatoes with a 58% on its Average Tomatometer and an Average Audience Score of 41%. Although something has seemingly kept Inside Man at number one for Netflix since its debut.

For those viewers that have already watched Inside Man, they may have noticed some familiar locations. David Tennant and some of the British cast filmed the new series at St. Andrew’s Church in Farnham, a market town in Surrey England, and many of the exterior shots from the show were also filmed near Godalming Railway Station, Broad Street in Wokingham, as well as the town of Fleet. All four episodes of Inside Man were directed by Paul McGuigan, a television and film director who has worked with Steven Moffat on Sherlock in the past, but has directed other series like Scandal, Monroe, and the music drama in the United States, Smash.

Stanley Tucci in Inside Man

Even if Inside Man has not been a critically acclaimed thriller series, audiences seem to be flocking to the television show for its raw depiction of murderous rage and mystery behind bars. From the look of the trailer, Stanley Tucci might be taking on a more modern day portrayal of a similar character to Hannibal Lecter, the Anthony Hopkins serial killer in The Silence of the Lambs.