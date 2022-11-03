Day 5 – NSW Open

3 November 2022 | Tennis NSW

Day 5 of the NSW Open has come to an end. The weather gods shone brightly on us today making for some great tennis at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre.

Today saw NSW young gun James McCabe (NSW) defeat Alex Bolt (AUS) 6-4, 7-6 (3), while NSW Player of the Year Max Purcell (NSW) defeated Kyle Seelig (USA) 6-3, 6-2 continuing his career best year.

Men’s Doubles Quarter Finals were played today with number 4 seeds Matthew Romios and Jason Taylor (AUS) defeating Alex Bolt and Rinky Hijikata 5-7, 7-6 (4), 10-5 in a tough match on court 2. Blake Ellis and Tristan Schoolkate defeated number 2 seeds Marc Polmans and Max Purcell 7-5, 6-3.

In the Women’s singles the Aussies had a stelar day with wins to number 5 seed Kimberly Birrell over Alexandra Bozovic (NSW) 6-2, 6-4 and number 4 seed Olivia Gadecki over Ya-Hsuan Lee (TPE) 6-3, 6-2. Fellow Aussies Kaylah Mcphee, Talia Gibson and Petra Hule also had straight sets wins today.

Petra Hule (AUS) made it a double with a win in the doubles with partner Makenna Jones (USA) 0-6, 6-0, 10-6 in the fastest match of the tournament lasting 49 minutes 0-6, 6-0, 10-6 over Aunchisa Chanta and Luksika Kumkhum (THA). Wins today also for Destanee Aiava and Lisa Mays (AUS) over Kaylah Mcphee and Alana Parnaby (AUS) 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7 as well as Alexandra Osborne (AUS) and partner Jessy Rompies (INA).

In action tomorrow will be Australians Tristan Schoolkate vs Max Purcell, Marc Polmans, Adam Walton and James McCabe in the singles as well as Matthew Romios and Jason Taylor vs Blake Ellis and Tristan Schoolkate and Edward Winter in the Doubles.

In the Women’s singles we will see Petra Hule vs Talia Gibson as well as Aussies Kaylah Mcphee, Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki. Aussies in action in the Women’s doubles are Petra Hule, Destanee Aiava and Lisa Mays, Alexandra Bozovic and Talia Gibson and Alexandra Bozovic.

Matches will begin at 11.00am

Tomorrow’s Order of Play – Men’s

Tomorrow’s Order of Play – Women’s

Will be released tomorrow morning.

For more information, including live scores and updated draws, click here.