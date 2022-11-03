Editorial: Waties Island deal a win not only for SC environment but also for taxpayers

Just south of the North Carolina state line is one of Horry County’s last undeveloped stretches of oceanfront property, and everyone should celebrate now that a decades-long effort to keep it that way has finally paid off. And everyone should encourage South Carolina’s political leaders and conservation community to finish the job.

That’s because the recently announced protection of Waties Island, 260 acres at the northernmost half of the 2.5-mile-long island, is not only good news from an environmental standpoint, as it will continue to provide unspoiled habitat for shorebirds, turtles and other coastal critters. It’s also good news from a fiscal standpoint.

As South Carolina works to become more resilient, better able to protect itself from the rising seas and stronger storms we expect to continue seeing as our climate changes, an important near-term strategy is to stop building in the wrong places — places likely to need costly public subsidies for beach renourishment, property insurance and disaster recovery. Our fragile, migrating shorelines are a prime example of sites unsuitable for new construction.

We need to stop building today in places that we know will be more problematic tomorrow, and that thinking is why we’ve been supportive of everything from the city of Charleston’s upcoming effort to revamp its zoning code to consider properties’ elevation above sea level to efforts to strike a conservation deal on Captain Sams Spit, the narrow, undeveloped beach at Kiawah Island’s southern end.

State leaders should embrace conservation — which gets relatively little public funding — as an important component in making South Carolina more resilient. Waties Island, like so many conservation efforts, was preserved through significant cooperation among nonprofits, the business community and others, and involved relatively little public money. The Open Space Institute purchased 108 acres from long-time landowner Olivia Boyce-Abel, and it eventually will deed the property to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources for management as a Heritage Trust Reserve. The S.C. Conservation Bank awarded a $4 million grant toward the deal, and another nonprofit, Sustain SC, announced that a new Land and Water Action Fund, started with a $500,000 grant from Google, will help permanently protect part of the island.

Compare that $4 million of public investment with the $1.5 billion the Federal Emergency Management Agency has spent on grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian. The investments made in conservation look like a rounding error compared to the cost of dealing with a single storm.

There are encouraging signs that S.C. leaders understand this. The state’s new Office of Resilience seems to get that the single-most cost-effective expenditure the state can make is land and forest conservation where it will ease the impact of future storms and flooding, while also benefiting wildlife, public recreation and water quality, preserving landscapes and stabilizing rural communities. The state’s Black River State Park initiative is providing new recreation options and an economic boost to communities along the river, but conservation is also reducing flooding risks there.

“We have an incredible responsibility to preserve South Carolina’s natural beauty and to foster sustainable growth as people from around the world are discovering all that our state has to offer and moving here,” Gov. Henry McMaster said during an event Sustain SC hosted last month. Waties Island “is as deserving of a conservation project as we have in the state.”

The Waties sale bolsters other conservation efforts that date back to at least 1995, when The Nature Conservancy secured an easement on a 1,000-acre western portion of the island, most of which is owned by the Coastal Educational Foundation. The Open Space Institute’s director, Nate Berry, told Post and Courier reporter Richard Caines that the institute hopes to secure conservation deals from the remaining private landowners. “They are certainly open to a conservation sale, we just have to find a lot of money,” Mr. Berry says. “Hopefully in the not-too-distant future, we will figure out a way.”

Given the increasing clarity of the environmental and economic benefits at stake, our leaders should help find that way sooner, not later.