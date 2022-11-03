Flu and RSV cases up in Yellowstone County

RiverStone Health is recommending the flu shot for both adults and children after a recent spike in cases.

“Respiratory illnesses are increasing in Yellowstone County with at least one local flu patient hospitalized in October and an average of a dozen COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Billings every day in last week. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is going around, resulting in a few hospitalizations of children,” according to RiverStone Health.

The percentage of local hospital emergency department visits for symptoms of respiratory illness including a cough and trouble breathing has ticked up in the past three weeks and RiverStone is encouraging people to get immunized.

“Vaccines offer the safest scientifically proven protection against serious illness and death from flu and from COVID-19. Vaccines against flu and COVID-19 viruses are recommended for children as young as six months and everyone older. Both types of vaccines can be received at the same visit with your healthcare provider,” stated RiverStone Health.

The RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic provides vaccines for children and adults by appointment at no cost and if you need more information www.covid.riverstonehealth.org