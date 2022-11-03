Harrison library seeking adult programmer with flair for ideas

The Community Library of Allegheny Valley hosts hundreds of adult programs each year, from art and history to tech tutoring and genealogy.

The site in Harrison is seeking an innovative person to oversee the offerings.

John Kristine, the adult programming specialist, left his post Thursday to take a position in Ohio as a reference librarian.

Library Director Suzy Ruskin said a main duty of the new hire will be to raise awareness of library programs and act as an ambassador in the community. Libraries offer much more than books in today’s world, she said.

“We’d love someone who has some experience in event planning and marketing,” Ruskin said.

“We have big things we want to do.”

The position is full time, 40 hours a week, and the salary starts at $14 an hour.

The site along Broadview Boulevard hosts at least one adult program a week, but there usually are more.

A “50 Book Challenge” club meets once a month where avid readers come together in a relaxed setting to share thoughts. The monthly “Who Knew” program discusses the rich history of the A-K Valley with topics such as Har-Brack High School, mysteries of the Allegheny River and old-time stores like GC Murphy’s that are no longer here.

Ruskin said covid shutdowns and emerging technology have allowed several of the programs to be hosted online through Zoom or YouTube lessons.

“We definitely want someone who knows social media and how to use it to enhance offerings,” she said.

The Community Library of Allegheny Valley serves six communities with a total population of about 20,000.

Ruskin said the new adult programmer needs to think outside the box for topics that might appeal to a wide range of people and ages. Programming targets people from 18 to 98, she said.

There is a slot for guest speakers once a month, which has included beekeepers and photographers. Others have taught classes on how to use smartphones, write resumes and use the computer to search for jobs.

“To fill this role, creativity, a positive energy and a passion for the people of the area are essential,” Ruskin said.

“The adult program coordinator will strive to foster a culture that embraces the library’s mission of being an inclusive community gathering place that inspires lifelong learning, creativity and personal discovery.”

Interested applicants must have a high school diploma or GED.

Anyone interested in the position can email ruskins2@einetwork.net.