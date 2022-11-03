High school girls tennis: Salisbury falls 5-4 in regional final – Salisbury Post

High school girls tennis: Salisbury falls 5-4 in regional final Published 3:06 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury lost another 2A tennis regional final to Hendersonville on Wednesday, although unlike the matches in 2019 and 2021, this one could have gone either way.

The sixth-seeded Bearcats won 5-4.

They are 16-1 and move on to a state championship match against Raleigh Charter. Raleigh Charter swept Greene Central to win the East Region.

Hendersonville won at the top against the Hornets— at No. 1 singles where Eliza Perry beat Millie Wymbs 7-5, 6-1 and at No. 2 singles where Ramsey Ross topped Abbey Lawson 6-0, 6-4.

Top-seeded Salisbury’s depth showed up after that. The Hornets (18-1) won at 3, 4 and 5.

Kate Burton has been on a roll at No. 3 and won 6-2, 6-1 against Raleigh Prichard.

Lucy Barr won a marathon match at No. 4. She beat Reese Redden 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (4-7) and 10-6 in the third-set tiebreaker.

Cora Wymbs won at No. 5, taking a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Anna Macdowell.

Hendersonville’s Katherine Graham won 6-3, 6-0 against Meredith Williams at No. 6, so the teams were tied at 3-all after singles.

The team of Perry/Ross won the individual doubles state championship last week. They won 8-0 at No. 1 doubles against Lawson/Barr.

At No. 3 doubles, Burton/Williams won 8-1.

The pivotal match was at No. 2 doubles.

Salisbury’s Wymbs sisters were state semifinalists as a doubles team. They beat Hendersonville’s Prichard/Redden doubles team 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the state individual tournament.

But Prichard/Redden won the rematch on Wednesday. Their 8-5 victory propelled Hendersonville into the state title match. The Bearcats will have a chance at a fourth straight state title.

