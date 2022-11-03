Imran Khan shot in assassination attempt on former Pakistan PM





Imran Khan is reported “lightly wounded” are being shot at by a gunman while leading a protest convoy in the east of Pakistan. The former international cricketer is believed to have been wounded in the leg and is receiving treatment following the attempt on his life.

Sky News Correspondent Cordelia Lynch said: “Imran Khan emerged, he was shot in the left leg. “He was taken away. I’ve also spoken to a doctor, who said he treated three people” She reported scenes of confusion and panic following the reported gunfire near Mr Khan’s convoy.

Mr Khan was leading a rally in Pakistan’s Wazirabad province demanding fresh elections when the attack took place. The former Pakistani Prime Minister was ousted from power in April and was six days into a protest march from Lahore to Islamabad with supporters from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Meanwhile, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the shooting. The assassination attempt just days after Mr Khan began his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters. Mr Khan has long blamed his political downfall on a plot orchestrated by his successor as Pakistan’s leader Shahbaz Sharif. He has also blamed the United States for having a hand in his ousting, something strongly denied by both Mr Sharif and US officials.

