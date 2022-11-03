Interest rates to rise again next month – act now or risk debt wipeout

Bank rate now stands at three percent and markets are pricing a string of increases over the winter months to a peak of 5.25 percent. This would have seemed impossible just a year ago.

Credit card APRs decoupled from bank rate long ago, averaging 22 percent before today’s BoE meeting. Now they could rise even higher.

Anyone with an overdraft is already paying up to 40 per cent. Personal loan rates will also rise, as borrowers are slammed at every turn.

It’s time to draw up a survival plan.

Start by finding out exactly where you stand: how much you owe, the interest rate you pay and whether you are free to switch lender without penalty.

Most mortgages allow you to overpay by up to 10 percent a year with no penalties (but always check).

If you have any spare cash shrinking your mortgage would be a good way to use it. Savings accounts now pay more interest but borrowing money is always more expensive.

If you are stuck on your mortgage lender’s standard variable rate, see if it offers a cheaper deal in its range, and compare rivals, too. Get advice from an independent whole-of-market mortgage broker.

Homeowners face a tough choice between locking into a fixed rate or choosing a floating, variable rate.

Both have downsides. Fixed rates cost more today but will protect you from future BoE rate rises.

Variable rates are cheaper but will rise, probably after the BoE’s next base rate decision on December 15. However, if interest rates do peak by the summer, you will be free to look for a cheaper deal.

There is no right or wrong, the answer is down to you.

