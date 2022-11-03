Kate performs one trait to make William look ‘less anxious’

William and Kate’s visit has been called a new type of royal engagement – a “community impact day”, during which the couple will launch funding to support young people’s mental health, in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation. A huge £345,000 has thus far been raised by local charities for young people’s mental health projects.

A body language expert noted that Kate and William demonstrated body language rituals that were a little different to usual as they arrived at the hub today, November 3.

Normally, it is William leading and Kate following, but Judi James claimed the opposite was true this afternoon.

She told Express.co.uk: “As William comes under pressure yet again from both his brother’s upcoming book and the way his mother has been dealt with in The Crown, there is a return to some of his anxiety rituals that had seemed to have vanished recently as he stepped up to the role of Prince of Wales and joined a very unified-looking royal line-up that includes his wife, his father and Camilla.

“As he steps from the car here he begins to fiddle with his clothing, even pulling his jacket across in front of his body in a partial barrier gesture.

