Kate wows in head-to-toe camel for latest appearance

According to Kate’s Closet, the earrings are made of 100 percent brass and are retailed at just £5.

The official description on the website reads: “Simple but eye-catching, these elegant gold-tone earrings feature a hoop drop pendant with A textured, twisted surface that shines in the light.” She also donned a red poppy.

Of course, Kate did wear one extravagant piece of jewellery – her 12ct Ceylon sapphire engagement ring.

In one hand she carried a dainty bag from DeMellier called The Montreal, in deep toffee smooth. It featured a large gold clasp.

The official description reads: “This eternally chic medium sized bag plays up its triangle shape from every angle, creating an interesting structured look topped by a tubular rigid top handle. Wear over the shoulder, cross-body or in hand for a strikingly elegant take on the perfect work bag.”