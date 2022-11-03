Lionel Messi and Neymar are soon to be playable characters in Call of Duty, according to multiple sources

Lionel Messi, Neymar.Getty/Tim Clayton

Lionel Messi and Neymar are soon to be playable characters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

That’s according to multiple sources, which report the pair will be “operators” in the first-person shooter.

MWII has already made over $800 million globally in sales since releasing on October 28.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Paul Pogba are soon to be playable characters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, according to multiple sources.

Images posted online show Neymar and Pogba as a future playable “operators” in the popular first-person shooter video game, which has already made more than $800 million globally in sales since its release on October 28.

Pogba announced a partnership with the game in 2020, saying that he had signed for Verdansk FC, a fictional club in the series.

Neymar is a renowned Call of Duty fan and has already featured in a number of video games, including Fortnite and mobile title Mech Arena.

TalkSport, GameSpot, and HypeBeast report that Messi will also be playable as an operator in the future, though no images are available.

It is unclear when the trio of soccer superstars will be added to the game.

Activision, MWII’s publisher, did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.

If added to the game soon, Pogba will have plenty of time to play as himself in MWII over the coming weeks and months. The Juventus and France midfielder is continuing his rehabilitation from a knee injury suffered in July and as a result will miss this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, said in a statement Tuesday that the 29-year-old will “continue working giving his very best to be back on the pitch for the fans and his team as soon as possible.”

Messi and Neymar, on the other hand, are set to be star players for their respective countries in Qatar.

Messi, 35, is Argentina’s record goalscorer and will enter the tournament in red-hot form, having scored 12 goals and produced 14 assists in only 18 matches for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Neymar is also Brazil’s record goalscorer and, like Messi, is in fine form for PSG this term, having scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 18 games.

