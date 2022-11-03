Lucky 13 for super Sedbergh as Odsal club stun Europe with gold rush in Norway

SEDBERGH Boxing Club are celebrating after a remarkable weekend in Norway.

The Odsal-based club travelled out there for the Legacy Box Cup, taking on teams from the likes of Portugal, Sweden and more.

And their 14 fighters, all aged between 10 and 28, could not have done much better.

Sedbergh returned to Bradford with an incredible 13 medals, including eight golds.

Some of the Sedbergh boxers show off their best poses. (Image: Reader Contribution.)

The club’s ecstatic head coach, Peter Cannon, said: “The whole club went out there, 14 boxers, four coaches and a load of parents.

“We ended up being named Team of the Tournament, and Malachy Durkin, who’s only 19, was awarded Fighter of the Tournament.

“Malachy’s first fight came against a 20-year-old lad who was 5-0, but he did brilliantly in winning it.

“Another round and I reckon he’d have stopped his opponent too.

“That put him into the final, and the lad he faced was only pretty slight, and Malachy easily stopped him in the second round to win the gold medal.”

Malachy Durkin was named Fighter of the Tournament. (Image: Reader Contribution.)

Cannon added: “In the end, we won eight golds and five silvers.

“My son Tom won two gold medals, but he’s not the only family member at Sedbergh, as I’ve got nieces and nephews that box here too.

Tom Cannon won two golds at the event for Sedbergh ABC. (Image: Reader Contribution.)

“But we always say it’s like one big family at Sedbergh Boxing Club anyway, whether we’re actually related or not.

“For little Sedbergh to get Team of the Tournament when we were up against sides from the likes of Portugal, Sweden and the rest of Scandinavia was incredible, and it’s a prestigious tournament too this Legacy Box Cup.”

Peter Cannon (left) holding the copper boat trophy that Sedbergh ABC won for being Team of the Tournament. (Image: Reader Contribution.)

Their participation in the event had been a long time coming too, with Cannon explaining: “We’d planned to go out for it the other year, but then the Covid pandemic struck.

“But earlier this year, myself and the club’s child welfare officer, Dougie Lumb, decided we’d just go for it again.

“We did fundraising to pay for the hotel stay in Norway, and were grateful for everyone who helped out, whether they donated a tenner or £200.

“I can’t thank our sponsors enough for everything they did for us either, as without all of these people and businesses chipping in, we wouldn’t have been able to go.”

Cannon paid tribute to those who have helped the club grow too, saying: “Martin Kelbie is one of our other coaches, and his sons Ben and Dean both got medals at the tournament too.

Martin Kelbie’s son Dean with his medal. (Image: Reader Contribution.)

“Danny Adams coaches at the club and his wife Claire is our social media manager.

“We run a girls-only class too at Sedbergh, which is led by Diane Johnson.

Diane Johnson boxes and coaches for the club. (Image: Reader Contribution.)

“She fought out in Norway too and took home gold, beating a girl who was 8-0, while Paige Turpin had two wins from her three fights.”