Men’s Tennis Prepares for the CCB Collegiate Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU men’s tennis players will compete in the CCB Collegiate Invitational in Birmingham, Ala. at the Samford Tennis Center.

The CCB Collegiate Invitational is set to run Nov. 4-6. Sophomores Will Cubitt, and Julien Penzlin are set to compete. They will be joined by juniors Welsh Hotard, Ben Koch and Benjamin Ambrosio, and senior George Stoupe.

Tiger Tidbits

Currently, Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic are competing in the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, Calif. They are set to compete in the Consolation Doubles Quarterfinals tomorrow.

Duo Cubitt and Ambrosio are coming off a championship win in flight No. 3 of the Cajun Classic after defeating Dan Perrson and Faiz Nasyam of Tyler Junior College 6-2.