Men’s Tennis Set for Gator Fall Invite – Duke University

DURHAM – Members of the Duke men’s tennis team will travel to Gainesville, Fla., this weekend for the Gator Fall Invite.



The event kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on the campus of the University of Florida. There will be seven teams competing at the event in Auburn, Duke, Florida, Illinois, Miami, Central Florida, and North Florida.

Three Blue Devils are set to take part in the three-day tournament – Andrew Dale , Connor Krug , and Jake Krug .



In the Orange bracket for singles action, C. Krug faces Lleyton Cronje of Central Florida in his opening match on court 10, while Dale battles Kenta Miyoshi of Illinois on court 11. In the Blue bracket, J. Krug is set to compete against Jan Galka of Auburn on court eight. Singles matches on Friday won’t start prior to 1:30 p.m.



In doubles action, Dale and J. Krug team up in the Orange bracket and will face off against Central Florida’s Bogdan Pavel and Cronje at 9 a.m. on court four. C. Krug will also get doubles action but will join Will Grant as a mixed doubles pairing. The duo will battle Emilio Sanchez of Central Florida and Kenta Miyoski of Illinois at 9 a.m. on Friday.



