Men’s Tennis takes opening matches at ITA National Fall Championships – University of Texas Athletics

San Diego – Texas Men’s Tennis took both of its opening matches at the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego on Wednesday. Junior Eliot Spizzirri won his singles match and later combined with junior Cleeve Harper for a doubles victory to advance to the Round of 16 in both draws.



Both matches were taken by 6-3, 6-3 scores as the fourth-seeded No. 35 Spizzirri downed No. 39 Harris Walker of Harvard, and the top-seeded No. 16 duo of Spizzirri and Harper defeated the No. 34 pair of Mark Keki and Mate Voros of Sacramento State.



Next up on Thursday, Spizzirri will face Kristof Minarik of Wichita State at 10 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. CT, while Harper and Spizzirri will square off with No. 20 Edoardo Graziani and Kevin Zhu of Penn at 4:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. CT.



Live scoring can be found on the Tennis Ticker app, with live video streaming on Track Tennis, while select matches will have commentary from Cracked Racquets.



2022 ITA National Fall Championships

Tournament Information

Tournament Home Page

Live Scoring

Live Video

Cracked Racquets Broadcast