My bisexual boyfriend wants to open the relationship – The Boston Globe

He was so happy to come clean to me. But I am just shocked. He had told me he had only slept with his ex-wife. He swears he’s never cheated on me, but now I have all this doubt. We tried having experiences with other couples together. But now he wants to be able to pursue being bi, with my blessing — meaning he wants to be able to sleep with men in an open relationship.

I don’t want to be with anyone else. I want to be the only one with him sexually. Do I try and emotionally support him and just accept that this is how our relationship is going to be, or should we just break up? I really do love him; it’s just this has thrown me for a loop. Help!

SHOCKED

A. If you don’t want to open things up, that’s OK. This relationship — in its new form — doesn’t seem right for you anymore.

Your boyfriend is absolutely welcome to explore all of his interests, but if he wants a primary partner, he needs to find someone who’s cool with all of it. You’ve done your best to support him, but you don’t like it for yourself. It’s that simple.

But that’s easy for me to say, right? You’ve been with this person for four years. I’m sure the thought of leaving him is overwhelming, so maybe for now, while you’re thrown for a loop, take a break and get space. If you live together, figure out a way for one of you to stay elsewhere. Think about what a good, happy relationship looks like to you. Then decide if the two of you can make it happen.

It’s wonderful he’s being transparent and honest. Now, when you’re ready, you can make the right decision for your own happiness. That’s the best thing for everyone involved.

MEREDITH

READERS RESPOND:

There is no way you will be able to handle him sleeping with others, and you know it. I think you think that if you go along with it, he’ll get it out of his system and settle down with you only. Not going to happen.

ZEPTEMBER-

I don’t think people need to share their past sex lives, BUT I do not like that he lied so egregiously. Better for him to have said nothing than to lie and claim he only had one sex partner. I wouldn’t trust anything this guy said after that.

BKLYNMOM

You don’t trust him and he’s already said he cheated on his wife repeatedly. You two aren’t a good match; you want monogamy, he doesn’t. Break up now.

LUPELOVE

My theory: He’s already met a guy he’s into. Said guy has told him he won’t keep seeing him on the sly and he’s got to tell the letter writer about him. This is as far as he’s going with that. For now.

STRIPEYCAT

Based on your letter, the whole foundation of your relationship was constructed on his lies. He’s lied to you continuously, so why would you believe that now he is telling you the truth? It seems unlikely, doesn’t it?

PODBY

Being monogamous doesn’t cancel out the bisexuality. … He’s already pursuing his sexuality by being with you, a woman, since he is attracted to women. Bisexuality doesn’t cause one to be a serial cheater. The fact that he confessed this to you and said he wanted to open the relationship sounds more like a threat … like, if you don’t open this relationship, I’m just going to cheat on you like I did with my ex-wife. Let this one go.

BONECOLD

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.