New Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie Deleted Scene Features Frylock And Very Weird Workout Equipment

Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad–the stars of Aqua Teen Hunger Force–are back in a new movie called Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. Releasing on November 8, it’s is packed with the characters and jokes you love, but one thing you won’t see included in the feature cut is a scene between Amazin’s Neil and Frylock. Don’t worry though, you can see it here, right now.
Titled “Fix This Machine,” we see Neil (Peter Serafinowicz) in some sort of workout tech that’s supposed to make him taller–Neil is very short. Frylock is summoned in order to measure Neil’s height. Of course, Neil hasn’t gotten any taller, and he freaks out. Watch the rest of the clip, and Neil smashing things below.