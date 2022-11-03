Categories
New trailer for Netflix movie Lady Chatterley’s Lover features The Crown’s Emma Corrin and plenty of steamy romance


The first trailer for Netflix’s new period romance Lady Chatterley’s Lover is here. Set against a moody backdrop of early 20th Century English countryside, Emma Corrin plays the titular Lady, while Jack O’Connell is the lover. The trailer hints at the pair’s risky affair and a sexual awakening that was taboo at the time.

Based on D.H. Lawrence’s classic – and ahead of its time – novel of the same name, Lady Chatterley’s Lover follows the life of Connie, a wealthy woman who finds herself married to a man she doesn’t love and engages in a passionate affair with a gamekeeper on her new husband’s estate. 



