New trailer for Netflix movie Lady Chatterley’s Lover features The Crown’s Emma Corrin and plenty of steamy romance

The first trailer for Netflix’s new period romance Lady Chatterley’s Lover is here. Set against a moody backdrop of early 20th Century English countryside, Emma Corrin plays the titular Lady, while Jack O’Connell is the lover. The trailer hints at the pair’s risky affair and a sexual awakening that was taboo at the time.

Based on D.H. Lawrence’s classic – and ahead of its time – novel of the same name, Lady Chatterley’s Lover follows the life of Connie, a wealthy woman who finds herself married to a man she doesn’t love and engages in a passionate affair with a gamekeeper on her new husband’s estate.

The movie was directed by French actor and filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre from a script by screenwriter David Magee and also stars Matthew Duckett, Joely Richardson, Ella Hunt, and Faye Marsay.

First published in 1929, Lawrence’s book wasn’t openly published in the UK until 1960 and it was banned for obscenity in the US, Canada, Australia, India, and Japan because of its frank descriptions of sex.

Corrin is best known for their role as Princess Diana in The Crown season 4 (a role that’s been taken over by Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown season 5) and they also star alongside Harry Styles in My Policeman, another historical romance movie that’s coming to Prime Video on November 4.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover arrives in select theaters on November 25, before releasing on Netflix on December 2. While we wait, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies that you can stream right now.