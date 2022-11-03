North Korean missile comes ‘dangerously close’ to South Korea





South Korean officials were forced to order residents near the border with North Korea to take shelter in the first air raid warning for six years. The alert was sparked after Pyongyang fired more than 20 missiles, the most North Korea has fired in a single day ever.

South Korean television interrupted normal broadcasting on Wednesday after one of the North Korean rockets flew “dangerously close” to a populated South Korean island, CNN has reported. Residents on Ulleung island were urged by the South Korean television presenters to take cover in underground shelters as a warning message appeared on the screen. The North Korean missile eventually landed near the tense sea border between the two states. The South Korean military quickly responded to the rocket fire by launching their own missiles.

North Korean analysts fear the massive uptick in missile firing by Pyongyang may acclimate in a full-blown nuclear bomb test in the coming weeks. US President Joe Biden has warned Kim Jong-un of unspecified “additional costs and consequences” if the DPRK does decide to carry out a nuclear test for the first time since September 2017. South Korean radar detected the launch of a North Korean ballistic around 7:40 am followed by the firing of two short-range missiles an hour later. Japan also announced they had tracked the North Korean ICBM before losing the weapon after the rocket “disappeared” in skies above waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

She said that President Joe Biden and his national security team are assessing the situation in close coordination with allies and partners. Ms Watson said: “This launch, in addition to the launch of multiple other ballistic missiles this week, is a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region.” She added that the United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and allies South Korea and Japan.