Peering through the branches: Autumn brings perfect time to research your family tree

In October, the fall leaves also showcase a whole month of opportunity with Family History Month being celebrated nationally since 2001.

This month of pumpkins, leaves, scarecrows and family reunions is a perfect time to begin to learn your family’s stories.

As the month of October rolls by, the Jonesborough Genealogical Society encourages readers of the Herald and Tribune to learn about your family history.

We are hoping to print old family photos, stories about ancestors, and research tips throughout the entire month related to genealogy on this page.

We have also asked our members to share their research techniques, stories, and photos with the public.

If you are interested in learning about your past, but do not know where to start, I’d like to encourage you to begin by writing down what you know. We have included in this week’s column a simple family tree chart that can easily help you begin.

How to Begin?

This week, I encourage you to write down what you know.

Step 1: Cut the chart out.

Step 2: Grab a pencil.

Step 3: Find the ME box. Write yourself in that box.

Step 4: Write your parents’ names in those respective boxes.

A note: Write your mother’s maiden name on the chart. Maiden names give you more lines to trace.

You see, you have at least two main lines to trace, but then you go back one more generation to your grandparents and then you have two more.

Primarily, I do research on my great-grandparents’ lines (a total of 8 lines) except for a few exceptions where I trace other lines of interest. Each generation you go back doubles the lines you can potentially research.

Genealogy is more than just dates; it is the stories of living, breathing individuals whose decisions, bloodlines, and experiences made you.

Step 5: Continue up the chart and write what you know.

Next?

After you have this simple information, grab another blank piece of paper or several sheets.

Write down what you’d like to know? Questions like, when was great-

grandma born? Where was she born? If you have dates already, take a step back and compare the dates to important periods of history.

For example, if you great grandmother was born in the late 1800s, think about when she may have been married? Was her father in the Civil War? Did her children participate in World War I or the Spanish American War? Did they go to college? The list could go on and on what you can learn if you just take the chance to begin.

After you ponder this great list of questions you want to find out more.

Next, think of an older family member. If you don’t have an older family member, find a cousin or someone who might have materials to work from.

Set a time to sit down with this person. Discuss your questions, let them look over your chart and add materials to it.

You might want to write these new notes in a different color or on a separate sheet of paper to cite where the information came from.

You can also record the interview and take photos of materials they may have. Remember, these family members may not know any more than you do, but they have life experiences and memories that you haven’t had. This can also add pages of memories to your own life story.

Get your children and grandchildren involved as well so they can experience these life stories.

Last but not least, go to your local genealogical society. Societies usually have collections with materials such as family files that you can look through, books written on the subject, and other online resources they subscribe too that you can use for free. In addition, they have a list of members with a list of surnames they are researching that they can connect you with.

In the end, you will find others with other resource tools and ideas of where you can begin your own research journey.

Who knows, you might find a new friend or two!