Pets of the week: Gracie and Lucas

We’re still getting to know Gracie, who was born in 2021. This shy gray tabby is often found high in the Kitty Cottage, where she feels more secure, but if you wait, she will come down! Gracie is very curious and wants to know what people are up to, even if she gets a little scared when she is approached. We think Gracie would prefer a calm, quiet home, possibly with another cat, to keep her company so that she can get more confident. She is young enough that her personality is still forming, so she should blossom in her forever home. While Gracie gets along well with other cats (and likes to cuddle with Ocelot and Tang), we don’t know how she feels about dogs yet. With a careful introduction, she might be okay with a calmer, slower-moving canine companion. We also haven’t had a chance to see Gracie with young children yet, but she’s likely OK with older kids who know to be patient with her. As we learn more about Gracie, we’ll keep you updated!

Don’t let his grumpy face fool you; Lucas is a sweet, playful, and happy little guy. Strangers can initially make him nervous, but he’s quickly won over with treats and patience. A good scratch behind the ears is perfect for his gentle heart. Born in 2016, Lucas enjoys playing with other dogs and makes the most of every day in the shelter. He walks great on his leash and is easy to bring wherever you go. Lucas is a loyal dog looking for a human friend to help him feel safe and secure. Just look into his beautiful eyes to see the love and devotion Lucas has to offer.

The Mendocino Coast Humane Society is located at 19691 Summers Lane, Fort Bragg. You can reach them at 707-964-7729 or online at www.mendocinohumane.org.