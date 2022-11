Letizia has worn other jewels Sofia wore on her wedding day too, including her heirloom tiara.

Sofia wore the Prussian Tiara, a demure kokoshnik-style diadem when she married Juan Carlos.

Letizia married the former Prince of Asturias and current King of Spain, Felipe, in 2004, and she also opted for the Prussian Tiara.

Diamond laurel leaves feature on the diadem along with glistening columns.