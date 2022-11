Hawkeye1 wrote: “Triple lock should be etched in stone and NEVER up for change whatever Government is in power.

“Pensioners need to know what their income will be.”

John Pettitt remarked: “Don’t ask us pensioners, we already know the answer! Make the pension amount the average wage.”

CastusVerax penned: “The state pension is not a charity or a benefit, it rightfully belongs to pensioners.