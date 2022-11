Ten African American families will have their genealogy and DNA research results unveiled in the local version of “So this is Who You Are”. Will there be any surprises? Are they interrelated? Where in Africa did their ancestors come from? You won’t want to miss this LIVE epic event in the life of the community!

Tickets are FREE but reservations are required: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/reclaiming-our-time-events-in-fredericksburg-1228199 .